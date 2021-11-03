Coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that Green (hamstring) is expected to miss "at least a couple of games, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Green was already ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, and he'll also be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday versus the Pistons. He also seems unlikely to be available for Saturday's rematch in Chicago. Tobias Harris (COVID-19) is also sidelined, which should resulted in increased opportunities for Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang.