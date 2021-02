Green logged six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes in Sunday's 119-110 win over the Pacers.

Green has been unable to generate much consistency in his first season with the 76ers, but he was somewhat productive on the boards against Indiana on Sunday. However, he failed to convert on any of his three-point attempts and was unable to score in double digits for the fifth time in the last six games.