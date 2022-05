Green (leg) won't return to Game 6 against Miami on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green has appeared to have suffered a severe, and gruesome, injury to his left leg after Joel Embiid fell on it early in the first quarter. If the 76ers are to advance in the playoffs, it's next to nothing that the veteran will be able to return to the floor. Mattise Thybulle will presumably pick up the minutes at the shooting-guard position moving forward.