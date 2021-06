Green (calf) is expected to be sidelined 2-3 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green suffered the strained right calf during Game 3, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the series. It's possible we don't see him again unless the 76ers make the NBA Finals. While he's out, more minutes will be available for a variety of backcourt players, including Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton.