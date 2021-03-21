Green tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 win over the Kings.

The Sixers inserted Matisse Thybulle into the lineup to replace Seth Curry and moved Green into the backcourt for much of the game. The veteran's penchant for draining threes was once again on display Saturday, as he made four of six attempts from long range. Green has started every game this season at both shooting guard and small forward and has been an invaluable piece in Philly's offensive attack.