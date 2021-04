Green scored 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 24 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Green exploded from beyond the arc, hitting five or more threes for the third time in his last seven games. He's reached double-digit points on four occasions in that same span. To supplement his scoring, Green continues to chip in defensive stats, as he's averaging 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks across 51 contests this season.