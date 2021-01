Green totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one block over 18 minutes in Thursday's 116-92 win over Orlando.

Green has started each of his first five games for Philadelphia, but he hasn't had much of an impact with his new team early in the season. The 33-year-old is averaging 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over 22.2 minutes per game this year.