Green recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks Sunday in a 134-99 win versus San Antonio.

Green thrived against his former team, as he scored more than 15 points for the third time this season. He remains an inadequate scoring option with his 8.8 PPG this season. However, Green may receive a slight but still noticeable uptick in usage with Joel Embiid (knee) out at least two weeks.