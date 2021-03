Green collected 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in a 108-98 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Green made three shots from distance and has been shooting the ball very well from three over his last four games, making 48.5 percent of his attempts. The team was also very successful with the guard on the floor, as he was a team-high plus-25 in his 32 minutes of action. On the season, Green is averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.