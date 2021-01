Green recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 125-108 win Thursday versus Miami.

Philadelphia played six matchups at home during the first half of January. The veteran averaged 15.5 points across those games and recorded double figures in points for each one. Green also logged a 41.6 field-goal percentage, lower than the 45.6 percent he shot from three.