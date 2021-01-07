Green registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Green got off to a slow start to the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late. He has scored in double digits in three straight games and has also converted 50 percent of his long-range attempts during that three-game stretch. He is still hitting just 36.9 percent of his treys this season, but the veteran sharpshooter is undoubtedly moving in the right direction of late.