Green was traded to the 76ers from the Thunder on Wednesday in exchange for Al Horford, a first-round pick and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal amounts to a salary dump for the Sixers, who will part ways with Horford after just one ill-fated season. In Green, Philadelphia adds a veteran shooter coming off of his second championship in as many seasons. Green's struggles in the postseason were well-documented, but over the last four regular seasons he's a 39.6 percent three-point shooter on 4.9 attempts per contest.