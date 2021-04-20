Green contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists over 33 minutes in Monday's 107-96 loss to the Warriors.

Green has contributed in all aspects of the game over his last two contests, averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks. The 12th year vet is doing exactly what the Sixers brought him in to do as his 2.6 triples made per game are a career high. Green's production of late has been elevated but could come back down when Ben Simmons (illness) and Tobias Harris (knee) return to the starting lineup.