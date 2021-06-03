Green managed five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

The 33-year-old went from averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 three-pointers over his past two games to scoring just five points with one made three-pointer. Before Wednesday's dud, Green was averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over his first four playoff games. The 12-year veteran will look to bounce back shooting-wise in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the Knicks/Hawks series.