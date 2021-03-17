Green scored three points (1-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt) with four steals, two assists, one rebound and one block in a 99-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Green really struggled with his shot but made up for it with some good defense, coming away with a game-high four steals. The guard had been shooting the ball pretty well, making multiple threes in nine out of his last 11 games going into Tuesday night. Look for Green to bounce back Wednesday against the Bucks, who rank in the bottom half of the league in opponent's three point percentage this season.