Green dropped 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes of Friday's 106-103 victory over the Clippers.

The 76ers were playing without starters Tobias Harris (knee) and Seth Curry (hip) and while Green struggled to find his shot, he was able to contribute in other areas. While Green's at a point in his career where he's more of a complimentary player, his production across the board is greater than what he did last year with the Lakers.