Green tallied two points (0-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Monday's loss to the Hawks.

Green followed up a 4-for-17 shooting effort on Saturday with an even worse display Monday as he failed to hit a single shot for the first time this season. The 33-year-old is on pace for the worst shooting season of his career as he's connecting on just 34.9 percent of his shots through 11 games. Green is going to have some good games here and there, but this poor effort wasn't anything new.