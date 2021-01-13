Green scored 29 points (10-25 FG, 9-21 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 50 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime win over the Heat.

The veteran sharpshooter racked up his first double-double of the season thanks to the extra frame and a larger role in the rotation due to the Sixers' COVID-related absences, but more significantly, Green also tied the team record for made three-pointers in a game. He's drained multiple threes in six of the last seven games, but Green is also showing some surprising distribution skills, averaging 3.9 assists a game over that stretch -- nearly double his career high of 2.0, set back in 2014-15.