76ers' Dante Maddox: Leads 76ers in scoring Thursday

Maddox finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League win over Detroit.

Maddox finished with a team-high 21 points while shooting an efficient 4-for-6 from deep to help lead Philadelphia to its first victory of Summer League. The 24-year-old spent his final collegiate season at Xavier in 2024-25. In 34 appearances with the Musketeers, including two NCAA Tournament games, Maddox averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.2 steals while shooting 41.1 percent from behind the arc. Although Maddox doesn't add much outside of his abilities on the scoring end, he will gain attention from teams around the league if he continues to play well throughout the remainder of Summer League.