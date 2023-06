House has picked up his $4.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

House's numbers in most statistical categories have steadily declined over the past few seasons, but he'll remain with the 76ers for another season after exercising his player option. During his first year in Philadelphia, he averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.