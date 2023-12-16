House played 12 minutes and finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists Friday in the 76ers' 124-92 win over the Pistons.

After recently missing four consecutive games due to a quadricep injury, House was upgraded to available for a Dec. 6 win over the Wizards, but he wasn't included in the Philadelphia rotation in either of his first two games upon his return to action. House has gotten the chance to play minutes in each of the 76ers' last three games, with his playing time all coming on the tail end of blowout wins. He looks like he'll continue to be excluded from the rotation in more competitive contests while head coach Nick Nurse relies more on Kelly Oubre, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington as the team's top backup forwards.