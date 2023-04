House (non-COVID illness) will not play in Game 3 versus Brooklyn on Thursday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

House was previously not listed on the injury report but was downgraded to out as a late scratch. Considering he has played two and three minutes in the first two games of the series, his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the 76ers rotation. House's next chance to play will come Saturday for a Game 4 matchup in Brooklyn.