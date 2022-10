House finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to Toronto.

House has had consistent playing time off the bench early in the season, but he was a minimal fantasy contributor during Wednesday's loss. The 29-year-old has been held in check in spite of his consistent minutes, as he's averaged 3.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.