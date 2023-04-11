Head coach Doc Rivers said House (foot) didn't practice Tuesday, but the forward should be able to suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Nets, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

With the 76ers resting their starters, House drew a start during Sunday's regular-season finale and posted nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes, but it appears he picked up a foot injury as well. His official injury designation for Game 1 of the opening-round matchup versus Brooklyn likely won't be known until Friday, but House can be considered day-to-day moving forward. With that said, House's availability shouldn't have a major impact on Philadelphia's rotation if everyone is healthy.