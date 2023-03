House contributed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 117-94 win over the Timberwolves.

House saw action for the second straight game, taking advantage of what was a blowout victory. House has played in only four of the past nine games, used sparingly by head coach Doc Rivers. As a player who has never really been a fantasy asset, House can be safely ignored in all formats moving forward.