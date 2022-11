House (illness) won't take the floor Friday versus the Knicks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

House seemed to be trending toward an absence Friday after his late addition to the injury report due to an illness. Given the nature of his unavailability, it doesn't seem likely it will sideline him long. House was coming off of a season-high 24 minutes against the Wizards last time out, so his illness has surfaced at an inopportune time.