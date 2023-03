House (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

House was tipped to be a game-time call for Saturday's contest at Phoenix, but in the end, he'll sit a second straight game. His next chance to feature will come Monday at Denver, but even if he ends up being available, he should have a minimal role off the bench. He's only averaging 14.0 minutes per game since the beginning of March.