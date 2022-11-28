House produced 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 win over the Magic.

Sunday's performance was House's best as a member of the 76ers by a wide margin. The blowout win led to some bloated playing time for the Philadelphia reserves, however, so expect House's minutes to get scaled back significantly during games in which the 76ers are more competitive. House was notably capped at 14 minutes in an eight-point win over the Magic two nights earlier and at 11 minutes in a six-point loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.