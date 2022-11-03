House provided 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to Washington.

Despite his poor shooting, House produced a season-high 12 points, exceeding six points for the first time this year. He took just 17 shots over the first eight games but launched 10 Wednesday, with eight coming in the second half. It's been a difficult start for the 29-year-old as he's averaging just 16.5 minutes, 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds through nine games.