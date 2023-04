House (foot) missed Wednesday's practice but is scheduled to return Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite missing the previous two days of practice, coach Doc Rivers said House should be able to play in Saturday's playoff matchup with the Nets. With Philadelphia at full strength, it is unlikely he will receive extended minutes. However, House is averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.8 minutes across his last five outings.