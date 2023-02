House closed with one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound and two steals over seven minutes during Friday's 137-125 victory over San Antonio.

House has effectively fallen out of the rotation since the start of 2023. He's appeared in just six games since the New Year, averaging 2.8 points in 5.5 minutes. It's unlikely he will make his way back into coach Doc Rivers' gameplan unless injuries occur above him on the depth chart.