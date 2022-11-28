House produced 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 win over the Magic.

Sunday was House's best performance as a Sixer by a wide margin. After beginning the season deep within the third unit, House's minutes have steadily increased and in light of Philly's current injury situation, he's usually one of the first men up in the rotation. All three of his double-digit scoring performances this season occurred consecutively over the past week.