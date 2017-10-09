76ers' Dario Saric: Available to play Monday
Saric will be available to play Monday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBA Sports Boston reports.
Saric is yet to play in the preseason, but, as expected, the second-year wing will be back in action Monday night after going through a full practice Sunday. Saric could see a slightly increased role with both J.J. Redick and Robert Covington slated to rest Monday, though coach Brett Brown has intimated that he'll monitor his workload.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Probable Monday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Out for rest Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will rest Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Expected to come off bench•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will not play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Has 24-minute restriction for rest of season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...