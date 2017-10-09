76ers' Dario Saric: Available to play Monday

Saric will be available to play Monday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBA Sports Boston reports.

Saric is yet to play in the preseason, but, as expected, the second-year wing will be back in action Monday night after going through a full practice Sunday. Saric could see a slightly increased role with both J.J. Redick and Robert Covington slated to rest Monday, though coach Brett Brown has intimated that he'll monitor his workload.