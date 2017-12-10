76ers' Dario Saric: Cleared to play Saturday

Saric (eye) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Saric had to sit out Thursday's game against the Lakers because of a laceration to his left eye that he suffered in practice. However, after going through warmups without any issues, Saric has been cleared to play moving forward. His overall workload is unclear at this point in time and it remains to be seen if he'll rejoin the starting lineup right away, so Saric may be a risky play for Saturday's DFS slate.