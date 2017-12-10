76ers' Dario Saric: Cleared to play Saturday
Saric (eye) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Saric had to sit out Thursday's game against the Lakers because of a laceration to his left eye that he suffered in practice. However, after going through warmups without any issues, Saric has been cleared to play moving forward. His overall workload is unclear at this point in time and it remains to be seen if he'll rejoin the starting lineup right away, so Saric may be a risky play for Saturday's DFS slate.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavs•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Ruled out Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Suffers eye laceration at practice•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points on 12 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...