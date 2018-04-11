76ers' Dario Saric: Cleared to play Wednesday
Saric (lip) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Saric chipped his tooth and suffered a lacerated lip during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, but it apparently isn't anything that will keep him on the sidelines. Look for Saric to slot back in to his typical starting power forward role and considering the injury was simply a cut, he likely won't have any limitations as a result. The Sixers will look to hold off the Cavaliers for the three-seed in the East with a win over the Bucks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....