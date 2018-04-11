76ers' Dario Saric: Cleared to play Wednesday

Saric (lip) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Saric chipped his tooth and suffered a lacerated lip during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, but it apparently isn't anything that will keep him on the sidelines. Look for Saric to slot back in to his typical starting power forward role and considering the injury was simply a cut, he likely won't have any limitations as a result. The Sixers will look to hold off the Cavaliers for the three-seed in the East with a win over the Bucks on Wednesday.