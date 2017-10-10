76ers' Dario Saric: Cold from three Monday
Saric accumulated nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 113-96 loss to the Celtics.
Saric appeared in his first preseason game Monday after resting for prior games due to his participation in EuroBasket. He couldn't find his shot from distance (31.1 percent last year) but rebounded well. He's a bit of a risky pickup in fantasy this season due to the fact he'll come off the bench behind Ben Simmons and Robert Covington, but coach Brett Brown has noted he will find time for Saric, even it's at center on occasion.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...