76ers' Dario Saric: Cold from three Monday

Saric accumulated nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 113-96 loss to the Celtics.

Saric appeared in his first preseason game Monday after resting for prior games due to his participation in EuroBasket. He couldn't find his shot from distance (31.1 percent last year) but rebounded well. He's a bit of a risky pickup in fantasy this season due to the fact he'll come off the bench behind Ben Simmons and Robert Covington, but coach Brett Brown has noted he will find time for Saric, even it's at center on occasion.