76ers' Dario Saric: Collects 21 points in Game 3
Saric posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 win over the Heat.
Saric has now contributed over 20 points in each of the three games this series, as his offensive consistency has helped make him a force that the Heat have to worry about, thus freeing up other options on the floor. Saric's efficiency will help him stay on the floor, and his rebound totals have also been a benefit to the team thus far.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Fills box score in Game 2 loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Solid all-around line in Game 1 win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Probable vs. Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....