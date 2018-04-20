76ers' Dario Saric: Collects 21 points in Game 3

Saric posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 win over the Heat.

Saric has now contributed over 20 points in each of the three games this series, as his offensive consistency has helped make him a force that the Heat have to worry about, thus freeing up other options on the floor. Saric's efficiency will help him stay on the floor, and his rebound totals have also been a benefit to the team thus far.