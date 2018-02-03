76ers' Dario Saric: Collects double-double Friday
Saric scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3PT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 103-97 win against Miami.
After shooting a collective 30.0 percent from the field in his previous two games, Saric responded with a rather efficient 53.8 percent performance Friday against Miami. Also, the forward has shot 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in his last two games since going 0-for-8 from three point range on January 29 against Milwaukee. In addition, Saric also collected 10 rebounds Friday to clinch his ninth double-double of the season. Averaging 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last ten games, he has steadily become a solid option beyond the lofty numbers that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons routinely set.
