76ers' Dario Saric: Comes one assist shy of triple-double

Saric totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during a 114-109 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Saric came just one assist shy of a triple-double in what was a terrific all-around performance. He also had at least two steals and two blocks in a game for the first time all season. Saric's usage will take a hit when Joel Embiid (back) returns to the floor.