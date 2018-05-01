76ers' Dario Saric: Contributes 12 points in Game 1 loss
Saric pitched in 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round series.
Saric bounced back nicely from the pair of subpar shooting efforts he'd generated in the last two games of the first-round series against the Heat. The 24-year-old had drained just six of 22 attempts over those contests, but Monday's 45.5 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Game 1 of that series. Saric also encouragingly kept up his strong work on the boards, while his assists total equaled his second best of the postseason. He'll look to churn out another strong effort when the Sixers attempt to notch their first victory of the series in Thursday's Game 2.
