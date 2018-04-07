76ers' Dario Saric: Dolorous shooting night in return
Saric returned to the lineup and registered three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists during the 76ers' 132-130 home win over the Cavaliers on Friday.
Saric had a dolorous shooting night in his return from a three-game absence, as he only made one shot in nine attempts from the floor. The Coratia native is currently averaging a career best 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists through 75 games played this season.
