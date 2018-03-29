76ers' Dario Saric: Dominant in Wednesday's win

Saric supplied 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Knicks.

Saric stepped up with Joel Embiid (facial contusion) exiting in the first half, becoming the go-to option offensively. Saric has been solid all season, so he should remain a quality option across all fantasy formats whether Embiid is able to suit up for Friday's matchup with the Hawks or not.

