76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in bounce back effort

Saric totaled 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over the Bulls.

After a quiet showing the season opener, Saric bounced back with a solid effort against the Bulls. He was able to avoid foul trouble here and rewarded owners with a double-double, albeit on poor shooting. The efficiency can be worrying at times and hopefully, he will be able to improve on this as the season progresses. Saric remains a low-end option in standard leagues due in large part to the talent surrounding him on the floor.