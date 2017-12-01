76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Saric totaled 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during a 108-97 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
Saric racked up his fourth double-double of the season as he received a slightly larger workload due to Joel Embiid (rest) being sidelined. His 16 field goal attempts marked his second-most attempts on the year. Saric is fairly consistently providing owners with points, rebounds and three-pointers, but his field goal percentages tend to be disappointing.
