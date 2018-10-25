76ers' Dario Saric: Empty line in Wednesday's loss

Saric tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and seven rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Saric shot the ball relatively well Wednesday, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He added seven rebounds but failed to contribute on the defensive end at all. This kind of performance highlights his flawed fantasy game, with an inability to contribute in multiple categories with any regularity. He is still worth a look in standard formats but there is a good chance a hot free-agent could be available to take his place.