76ers' Dario Saric: Expected back Friday

Saric (elbow) is expected to make his return Friday against the Cavaliers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Saric's absence, caused by cellulitis in his right elbow, should only last three total games. Assuming he returns as expected Friday, he should kick Ersan Ilyasova back to the bench. That said, more information on Saric's status should arrive in the coming days as he continues to test the elbow out during practices and shootarounds.