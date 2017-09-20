76ers' Dario Saric: Expected to come off bench

Coach Brett Brown implied Wednesday that Saric would come off the bench to begin the season, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Brown did not explicitly lock in a starting five, he all but solidified that the team will begin the year with a lineup of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, J.J. Redick and Markelle Fultz. The decision doesn't come as a huge surprise, though there was some debate as to whether the Sixers would go with Saric or Covington at small forward. A far superior defender, Covington figures to start and end most games, per Brown, though Saric still projects to hold a significant role off the bench. The Rookie of the Year runner-up appeared in 81 games last season and compiled averages of 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three. Given the additions of Simmons and Fultz, Saric may do less playmaking this season, though Brown will undoubtedly find ways to integrate his passing ability into the offense. Brown noted that he may even experiment with lineups that feature Saric at center.