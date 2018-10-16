76ers' Dario Saric: Expects to be at '110 percent'
Saric (back) said he expects to be fully healthy for Tuesday's season opener against Boston, Philly.com reports.
Saric was held out of a game at the end of the Sixers' trip to China due to a sore lower back, but the absence looks to have been precautionary. He returned to practice last week, and at this point there's no reason to believe the back issue will carry into the regular season.
