76ers' Dario Saric: Explodes for 25 points in Game 4 win

Saric managed 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Philadelphia's 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Saric enjoyed his best all-around game of the postseason, posting a playoff-high scoring total while generating his second-best rebound total of the series. Saric's 52.9 percent success rate from the floor was his highest since Game 1 of the first-round series versus the Heat, and his elevated offensive usage clearly provided the 76ers with a much-needed boost. He'll look to repeat the feat when Philadelphia once again tries to stay alive in Wednesday's Game 5.