76ers' Dario Saric: Falls flat Wednesday

Saric finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Wizards.

Lack of minutes wasn't the problem Wednesday, as he posted 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 26.3 minutes per game last season. The 76ers have a new look this season, so there may be an adjustment period for Saric, who will seemingly be relied upon less with the likes of Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz in the fold. That said, he's still a skilled player capable of playing two (maybe three) positions and should continue to find time on the floor.